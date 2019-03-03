Guyana News

Two vendors die in Success bus crash

By Staff Editor

Two vendors who ply their trade at Bourda Market died after the bus they were in crashed this morning and toppled several times before coming to a halt on the other side of the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, dead are 58-year-old Denise Cully of Vigilance and 59-year-old Patricia Ellis of Haslington. Five other occupants of the bus are currently hospitalised in stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The driver of the bus, a resident of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

 

