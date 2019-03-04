Guyana News

Bail for deejay on 70g cannabis possession charge

By Staff Writer
Orlando Chandler

Bail was granted to a 35-year-old deejay, after he was charged with a possession of narcotics offence on Friday.

Orlando Chandler pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on Feb-ruary 28, at Meadow Brook Gardens, he had in his possession 70 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge was read by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magis-trates’ Court.

With no objections by Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Chandler was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 and the matter was adjourned until April 5, 2019.

