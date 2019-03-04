Central Bank combing through Republic Bank info on Scotia takeover

Republic Bank Limited has submitted to the Bank of Guyana (BoG) an online repository of documentation via a Virtual Data Room as a requirement for the processing of needed information for its possible acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations here.

“They have a virtual room and they gave us all the information right there,” Head of the BoG Gobind Ganga told Stabroek News when asked for an update.

“We are currently looking for what we want and we have not completed that as yet. What we don’t have, we will have to ask them for it. So that is where it is,” he added.

In November of last year, Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia announced that it had struck a deal to sell a string of its Caribbean branches, including Guyana’s, to Trinidad-headquart….