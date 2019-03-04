City chamber, Go-Invest sending team to Offshore Technology Conference

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry has teamed up with the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), to send a team to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in May, to not only sell Guyana, but to secure business and investment opportunities for small entrepreneurs here.

“I really want to sell this because this is about selling the country as a destination event for everything we can do for business, directly and indirectly in the oil and gas industry,” Senior Vice President of the GCCI, Nicholas Boyer, stated at a press conference on Friday.

“There is going to be a lot of spinoffs. You are going to need hospitality, entertainment and other spinoff services here and we need to get our people connected to the wider world,” he added.

This is the 50th year of hosting for the not-for-profit conference, which is sponsored by 13 other organizational bodies such as the Oceanic Engineering Society, the Marine Technology Society and the American Society of Civil Engineers, among others…..