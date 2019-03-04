Gov’t to rebuild gutted Linden Johnson Community Centre – Harmon

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday promised the residents of Victory Valley, Upper Demerara- Berbice that the Linden Johnson Community Centre, which was ravaged by a fire of unknown origin over the weekend, will be rebuilt by the Government in the coming months.

During a visit to the community yesterday, Harmon said the community centre is important not only to the young people in the village but to President David Granger as it was he [President Granger] who commissioned it in April 2018, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

“We have to start cleaning up this place. From today or tomorrow, we are going to start cleaning it up because I have already told Member of Parliament, Mr. Jermaine Figuiera that we will rebuild it bigger and better than how it was. This is an important community for us and the President was here himself, I was here to hand over equipment and sports gear some time ago so I know what has been lost. The Police and Fire will do their investigations but irrespective of what the outcome is, we have to move on, so I am going to make a commitment to ensure that some of the requirements for rebuilding, that we can start getting it from next week. Don’t be sad and down, we are going to rebuild,” Harmon told the residents…..