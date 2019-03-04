Man fined $20,000 for stealing beer, other items

A man was fined $20,000, after he pleaded guilty to two simple larceny charges brought against him on Friday at a city court.

It was alleged that Rafiq Khan, on February 23, at Kitty, Georgetown, stole articles valued $15,000 from Amit Zamad and on February 22, at Kitty, Georgetown, stole articles inclusive of a case of beers, valued $14,000, from Amit Zamad.

Khan pleaded guilty to both charges and was subsequently fined $10,000 on each charge. If however, he fails to pay the fine, he will serve a default sentence of one month in jail.