No extra money from gov’t for EPA

Even if government wanted to go to parliament for supplemental funds for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to meet its 2019 proposed budgetary needs, it cannot because of the effects of the no-confidence motion, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.

Jordan said that rather than wait until next year, the EPA should begin immediate plans to hike fees since there is ample justification, given that it has been at the same paltry amounts for over two decades, and an increase only requires approval from the agency’s Board.

“He has to accelerate that process because I don’t have any money. As you well know, even if I did, the circumstances under which we are precludes me. We can’t even carry a financial [paper] to the parliament [now]. So where am I going to get the money?” he asked…..