Opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners flay house-to-house registration ads

PPP-nominated Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) commissioners have expressed concern at ads appearing in the press yesterday regarding personnel required for the conduct of House to House Registration and have called for them to be withdrawn.

 “The Commission has not taken a decision to commence House to House Registration and as a consequence, these advertisements are perplexing, at best,” the PPP-nominated commissioners said in a statement issued through Freedom House. They expressed “great concern.”

In two ads appearing in the Sunday Stabroek, GECOM sought applications from persons to fill the temporary position of enumerator for House to House registration. The other vacancy is for the temporary position of Assistant Registration Officer for House to House registration…..

