Police complaints body to host Berbice outreach

Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) retired judge William Ramlal will be heading to Berbice from March 25 for five days for his first outreach since taking office in September last year.

Ramlal told Stabroek News recently that he will be accompanied by at least four investigators. He said his team will meet with residents of Hopetown, Fort Wellington, New Amsterdam, Whim, Corriverton and Rose Hall and record any complaints against the police they receive.

“We try to cut down on the public having to travel long distances to access us,” he said while adding that Essequibo is likely to be the focus of his next outreach…..