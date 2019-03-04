Police Force, City Constabulary to pursue joint operations

Intensified security and joint operations between the Guyana Police Force and City Constabulary, were matters discussed between Mayor Ubraj Narine and Police Com-missioner Leslie James on Friday, during a meeting at the commissioner’s chambers.

During the discussions, Stabroek News was told that Georgetown’s mayor outlined the need for joint operations between the two agencies to curb criminal activities in the city centre.

In a Facebook post, it was stated that James presented an overview of operations in and around the city of Georgetown and also informed the Mayor of future plans to eradicate crime in central George-town.

It was also agreed that the two agencies will sign a Memorandum of Under-standing for future operations and for the provision of assistance to the City Constabulary.

Also present during the meeting were Deputy Commissioners Paul Williams, Linden Alves, Maxine Graham and Nigel Hoppie; Assistant Com-missioner Marlon Chap-man; Traffic Chief, Super-intendent Linden Isles; Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan; and the Mayor’s Advisor, attorney James Bond.