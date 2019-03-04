Pouderoyen businessman held with unlicensed gun

A West Bank Demerara businessman is now in police custody after he was found with an unlicensed gun along with live rounds in his possession yesterday.

According the police, the businessman, from Samaroo Dam, Poudero-yen, threatened a butcher earlier in the day. A report was made and the man was intercepted in his car around the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

A search was conducted on his vehicle and an unlicensed pistol along with eight live rounds were found. He is currently in police custody and is being processed for court.