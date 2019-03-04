SARA seeking to verify reports of smuggled gold being recovered in Curaçao -Deputy Director

Deputy Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer has said efforts are being made to verify reports that gold, believed to have been stolen in Curaçao after being smuggled from Guyana, was recovered and is in the possession of the island’s government.

“We had understood that the gold was retrieved and was lodged in some one of the government agencies in Curaçao,” Heath-Retemyer said in an interview before noting that the agency is trying to gather information locally before it approaches the Curaçao government.

In 2012, 476 pounds of gold, believed to have originated from Guyana, was stolen from Guyanese fishing boat Summer Bliss, which was docked on the Dutch Caribbean island…..