Woman charged with obstructing police granted bail

By Staff Writer
Cheryl Biton

A woman who was charged with obstructing a police officer, was granted bail on Friday after the charge was read to her in a city court.

The charge, which was read to Cheryl Biton, alleges that on February 27, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, she obstructed police officer Triston Webb, who was acting in the execution of his duty.

As there were no objections by Prosecutor Christopher Morris, Biton was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 and Magistrate Leron Daly adjourned the matter until March 11, 2019.

