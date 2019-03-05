Canje newborn sent home with cast on leg

A Canje family told by doctors attached to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital that their child was born with a deformed leg, is calling them out on the claim, after a cast was placed on their baby’s leg after delivery.

Father of the child, Rafeek Drugen, 22, of Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, explained that he rushed his wife minutes before 11 am two Thursdays ago to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, after her water bag broke. He said that while at the hospital, his wife was experiencing intense pain but no one tended to her. The man noted that his wife gave birth to their baby around 9.42 pm the said day.

However, he said his child was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, reportedly because she was born with jaundice…..