Caribbean Inn aims to bring ‘something new’ to East Coast

With a fisheye view of Mon Repos and a section of the Atlantic Ocean, the new Caribbean Inn hotel hopes to be the next best thing on the East Coast of Demerara.

The hotel, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday evening, is the latest business venture by the Rambrich family.

Daniel Harricharran, Food and Beverage Manager at the Hotel, told Stabroek News that the family’s intention is not only to bring something new and different to the East Coast Demerara but also cater to the emerging oil and gas sector. “The only other hotel on the East Coast is Grand Coastal, so we wanted to bring something else to the area, we wanted to bring something new and different,” he said. The hotel offers to the public 19 rooms, all of which are designed to capture sections of the suburban area or the coastline. In addition to the rooms, there is also a bar, named Beach Specialties, and a restaurant that is headed by a Jamaican chef…..