CARICOM heads agree to review domestic air transport taxes

With the view of streamlining their tax structures and eliminating fees that negatively impact the demand and supply of air transport services regionally, CARICOM heads of government have agreed to review their domestic air transport taxes.

This was decided during the Thirtieth Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in St Kitts and Nevis on February 26 and 27.

Representing Guyana at the high level meeting was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.

The communique from the meeting reported that the heads of government met in a special session on transportation, in keeping with their “quest to deliver adequate, fair, competitive, efficient transportation services at affordable costs”…..