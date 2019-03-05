Case against Nandlall adjourned

After being granted a stay by the Court of Appeal, on the matter against former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, on the charge that he fraudulently converted over $2 million in law reports, a city magistrate on Friday adjourned the scheduled hearing.

It has been three months since Nandlall was called upon to lead his defence, since in November 2018, he was informed by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore that a prima facie case had been made out against him.

The Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has alleged that Nandlall fraudulently converted 14 law reports valued at $2,313,853, property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, to his own use and benefit between May 8, 2015 and May 29, 2015, at Georgetown…..