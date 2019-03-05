Guyana News

DPP appeals acquittal in Ecstasy case

By Staff Writer
Shelly Ann Gilgeous (left) and Lonsdale Hope

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a drug trafficking charge instituted against a couple allegedly found in possession of a quantity of Ecstasy pills.

An official at the DPP’s Chambers yesterday informed that the appeal was filed on January 29th.

Lonsdale Hope and his common-law wife, Shelly Ann Gilgeous were freed by Magistrate Annette Singh on January 17 following a trial. The prosecution failed to prove its case…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GuySuCo being stymied by NICIL under Heath-London’s control

Cops among quartet charged over plot to smuggle birds to US

‘We are not sending people back under those conditions’

By

Comments

Trending