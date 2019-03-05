DPP appeals acquittal in Ecstasy case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a drug trafficking charge instituted against a couple allegedly found in possession of a quantity of Ecstasy pills.
An official at the DPP’s Chambers yesterday informed that the appeal was filed on January 29th.
Lonsdale Hope and his common-law wife, Shelly Ann Gilgeous were freed by Magistrate Annette Singh on January 17 following a trial. The prosecution failed to prove its case…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments