DPP appeals acquittal in Ecstasy case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a drug trafficking charge instituted against a couple allegedly found in possession of a quantity of Ecstasy pills.

An official at the DPP’s Chambers yesterday informed that the appeal was filed on January 29th.

Lonsdale Hope and his common-law wife, Shelly Ann Gilgeous were freed by Magistrate Annette Singh on January 17 following a trial. The prosecution failed to prove its case…..