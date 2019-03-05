Man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Ravindra Paremdass, who was accused of murdering another man during a row over a bicycle, yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The charge against Paremdass alleged that he murdered Roopram Jagdeo, called “Lil Baby” and “Ribbit,” between December 20 and 21, 2012, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Paremdass had been convicted in 2015 after a 12-member jury found him guilty of murder; he was sentenced to 57 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh.

However, the Court of Appeal had overturned the conviction and sentence in December 2018, before granting a retrial.

As a result, Paremdass appeared before Justice James Bovell-Drakes yesterday, when he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Sentencing, however, was been deferred until March 25, after the judge granted a request by Paremdass’ lawyer to have a probation report presented on his behalf.