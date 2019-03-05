Miner gets 18 months for chopping Trinidadian pastor

A North West District miner was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison after he admitted to wounding a Trinidadian pastor.

The charge against Shane Blake, 27, stated that on February 28th, at Cloudland Village, Moruca, North West District, he unlawfully wounded David Bharat.

Blake pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Bharat was at his father’s home for the weekend when he and the defendant, who was also at the home, had an exchange of words. This resulted in Blake arming himself with a cutlass and chopping Bharat in the back of his head and to the left side of his face, resulting in injuries. The prosecutor stated that Bharat was rushed to the district hospital, where he was treated before later being transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient.

The injuries sustained by the complainant, according to the medical certificate read by the prosecutor, were not life threatening.

Blake was later arrested.

The prosecutor told the court that Blake was charged and convicted for other offences.

Having heard from the prosecutor, the Chief Magistrate asked the accused if he wished to say anything. He did not. He was then sentenced to 18 months in jail for the crime.