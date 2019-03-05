Peter Ramsaroop being questioned by CID over Charrandass Persaud events

Businessman Peter Ramsaroop is currently being questioned by police in relation to events leading up to the departure from the country of Charrandass Persaud one day after his vote on a motion of no confidence brought the government down.

Ramsaroop had previously explained to the media that Persaud had asked him for security assistance on the day of the vote in Parliament and he provided such. He also accompanied Persaud to the EF Correia International Airport, Ogle on December 22, 2018 from where Persaud departed the country. Ramsaroop’s access to the airport had been the subject of investigation.

Ramsaroop has already spent seven hours at the Criminal Investigation Department. He told Stabroek News that this questioning is a clear indication of a political investigation. He said questions included `what type of person was he?’ He was also asked what political party he was associated with.