Pouderoyen businessman charged over illicit weapon, ammo

Rohit Wahid, the businessman who was arrested on Sunday after he was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed gun and a quantity of live rounds, hours after reportedly threatening a butcher, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with three offences.

Wahid, 49, a resident of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition and using threatening language.

Wahid denied the allegations and bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to March 12.

The police on Sunday said that Wahid was intercepted in his car in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police station after a report was made against him for threatening a butcher earlier in the day.

A search was conducted on his vehicle and an unlicensed pistol along with eight live rounds were found.