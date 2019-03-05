Guyana News

Reliance youth succumbs to injuries from accident

-taxi driver taken back into custody

By Staff Writer
Dead: Arbie Stevens

A 21-year-old labourer succumbed at a city hospital on Sunday night, eight days after he was reportedly struck off his bicycle by a speeding hire car along the Reliance Public Road, in Essequibo.

Dead is Arbie Stevens, who was a resident of Reliance, Essequibo.

Stevens suffered massive head injuries, a broken arm and a broken leg in the accident, which occurred around 4.30 pm on February 23rd. He was taken to the Suddie Hospital and then later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was on a life-support machine until his demise around 9.30 pm on Sunday…..

