Shot robbery suspect faces second gold chain charge

By Staff Writer
Shaquille Duncan

Shaquille Duncan, who was reportedly shot by his accomplice after robbing a man of a gold chain, appeared before a city court yesterday on another armed robbery charge involving the theft of another gold chain.

The charge was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that on February 1st, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, Duncan robbed Morris Enmore of a gold chain, valued $100,000…..

