Taxi driver gets bail on larceny charges

A taxi-driver was granted bail yesterday after denying two simple larceny charges.

Allister Dawson, 41, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.

The charges alleged that on February 28th, at Camp and New Market streets, Dawson stole slippers and body cream, valued $12,000, and $12,000 in cash from Samantha Riley. It was also alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he stole $200,000 in cash and a sari, valued $25,000, from Kavita Ramlall.

Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail, while citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

Dawson, who repeatedly denied the allegations, was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for the first charge and $100,000 for the second charge, with the condition that he reports to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday until the conclusion of the matters.

The matters are scheduled to be heard again on March 18th, 2019.