West R’veldt man gets bail on ganja for trafficking charge

A man was yesterday granted his release on bail by a city court after he pleaded not guilty to possession of 18 grammes of ganja.

It is alleged that on March 1st, 2019 at Croal Street, Georgetown, Troy DeMattos, 48, of 482 West Ruim-veldt Housing Scheme, had the cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

DeMattos, who is a vendor at Stabroek Market, was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 by Magistrate Faith McGusty, who ordered him return to court on March 25th, 2019, for his next hearing.