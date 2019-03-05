Guyana News

Youth on robbery charge refused bail after court hears of attempted station escape

By Staff Writer
Shaquille Davis

Faced with three charges, including escape from lawful custody, a young mason was yesterday refused bail by a city court.

It was alleged that Shaquille Davis, 18, on February 12th, 2019, at High Street, Georgetown, robbed Sherlock Cummings of $3,000 cash, a $10,000 silver chain and a $16,000 cellular phone and during, before or after the said robbery he used personal violence.

It is also alleged that Davis on March 1st, 2019, at the Guyana Magistrates’ Courts, gave information to Police Constable 22785 Hope, a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties, knowing that the information was false…..

