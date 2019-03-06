Bus driver charged with causing deaths of Bourda vendors

Denzil Clarke, the driver who is accused of being responsible for the recent accident which resulted in the deaths of two Bourda market vendors along the Success Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charges alleged that Clarke, on March 3rd, 2019, at Success, drove minibus BTT 4910 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Denise Culley and Patricia Ellis, respectively.

Clarke, 47, a resident of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court One…..