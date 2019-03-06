Campbellville man cleared of ganja trafficking charge due to insufficient evidence

Udok Anthony Nedd, the Campbellville Housing Scheme man who was charged with narcotics trafficking after police reported finding almost a pound of cannabis in his home, was freed yesterday after a city magistrate found that insufficient evidence was presented by the prosecution.

Nedd, 37, of 121 Campbellville Housing Scheme, was on trial for having 444 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on March 27th, 2018, at his home.

Nedd’s attorney, Siand Dhurjon, made a no-case submission on the grounds that Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph failed to prove key elements in the case. ….