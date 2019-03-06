Child rape convict loses appeals

Linton Pompey, the father of 12 who was convicted for the rape and sexual assault of an underage girl, yesterday lost his challenge to his convictions and the 37 years to which he was sentenced.

Pompey was convicted in 2015 for sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 on January 10th, 2012 and between June 1st and June 30th, 2013, as well as for engaging in sexual activity with the minor between May 1st and May 31st, 2011.

Pompey, now 53, was sentenced to 15 years and 17 years imprisonment on the first and second counts of rape, respectively. He was also sentenced to five years on the charge of sexual activity with the minor…..