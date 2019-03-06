DNA testing equipment to arrive soon, Ramjattan says

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory will be equipped to conduct DNA testing by the end of the year, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has said.

The forensic lab, as highlighted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, is intended to provide quality laboratory service to support forensic and non-forensic investigations, including toxicology, document analysis and chemical analysis. However, DNA testing is yet to be a feature offered by the multi-million dollar lab.

The DPI report said that according to Ramjattan, there were a few hiccups with getting the DNA testing equipment, worth $107 billion (US $513,000), shipped to Guyana from the Italian firm contracted to supply it. However, these issues have since been resolved and the equipment is expected to arrive soon…..