Entries invited for creative writers to attend CARIFESTA XIV

Creative writers are being invited by the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, to apply to be part of Guyana’s contingent to attend CARIFESTA XIV in Trinidad and Tobago this August.

An advertisement published in the March 1 edition of this newspaper called for interested novelists, short story writers and poets to submit samples of their work by midnight on Friday, March 29, for review.

Samples should be either published or in manuscript form, be original pieces, and should not exceed five pages per genre.

Additional documents requested are the writer’s biodata and literary arts curriculum vitae; an essay, 500 to 700 words in length, detailing the applicant’s intended contribution to the delegation; proof of the applicant’s citizenship, including a photocopy of their national ID card, passport or naturalization documents; and their contact information, inclusive of their postal address, landline or cell number and email address.

It was stated that applicants will be selected based on the quality and range of their work, their track record of achievement and their ability to meaningfully represent Guyana as a cultural ambassador during the festival, which is scheduled to run from August 16 to 25, 2019.

Entries can be emailed to

literaryartsguyana@gmail.com or sent to:

The Carifesta XIV Literary Arts

c/o Cultural Policy Advisor

Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport

Ministry of the Presidency

Main Street, Georgetown