GCAA asks gov’t to acquire search and rescue helicopter

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has approached government to assist with the procurement of a heavy-lift helicopter for search and rescue operations,

Director General Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field has said.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Field explained that representation had been made by a search and rescue stakeholder group, which includes GCAA personnel and other industry operators, which led to the appeal being made to government to assist with the acquisition of a heavy-lift helicopter.

The helicopter, he said, would be used during search and rescue operations in the interior…..