Gov’t awaiting BCGI proposals on resolving dispute with workers before decision on way forward

While government believes that it will have to be sterner with the Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI), given its defiance in the face of demands that have already been made, it will be awaiting its recommendations for a solution to the ongoing dispute with workers, according to Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally.

“We are waiting on the bauxite company to give us a feedback. As everybody knows, we have put our cards on the table and we are awaiting them to give us a response,” Ally yesterday told Stabroek News. “There is every likelihood, though, that we will have to take it to another level but I don’t like to make conclusions; I want to give it a full chance so that we can look at all the options and then make a decision,” she added.

Following the termination of 60 of its workers, Ally, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for labour Keith Scott and Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle met with representatives of RUSAL Vladimir Permyakov and BCGI Personnel Officer Mikhail Krupenin. Government had sought to have the workers reinstated but the company made it clear that it would not do so and later sacked 30 more…..