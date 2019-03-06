Guyanese named new Dean of Yale School of Management

Guyanese-born economist Kerwin Charles has been named the new Dean of the Yale School of Management (SOM).

Charles, a renowned economist and award-winning educator is expected to take up the post on July 1, 2019 according to the university newspaper YaleNews.

The newspaper reports that during his scholarly career, Charles, the Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor of the Harris School of Public Policy, has studied and published on topics including earnings and wealth inequality, conspicuous consumption, race and gender labour market discrimination, the intergenerational transmission of economic status, worker and family adjustment to job loss and health shocks, non-work among prime-aged persons, and the labour market consequences of housing bubbles and sectoral change.

His many academic leadership roles have also included running centres and programmes within the Harris School and serving as the school’s deputy dean and later its interim dean.

University President Peter Salovey while making the announcement said he was confident that Charles would advance SOM’s role as a global centre for the study of business and prepare its students for the challenges and opportunities of a complex interconnected world.