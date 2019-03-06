Hughes cites potential for third mobile service provider

During a presentation to the Greater Houston Partnership Outreach last Tuesday, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes said there is room for a third mobile service provider.

The outreach was hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and sponsors Chevron, TOTALTEC Oilfield Services and the Relocating to Guyana Group. Also in attendance were Ministers David Patterson and Dominic Gaskin, as well as Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey.

The Public Telecommunications minister, in her speech, noted that the ministry is in the final stages of its negotiations with their existing exclusive Telecoms licensee for release of exclusivity. She said that the one objective driving the process is “having an open market that is competitive in service and price”…..