Linden vendor shot

A Linden vendor is currently nursing gunshot wounds to his feet after he was attacked yesterday morning by a man with whom his brother had a misunderstanding on Sunday during the Linden Mashramani celebrations.
Injured is Marvin Somersoll, 28, of Lot 67 ‘Z’ Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.
The incident occurred around 9 am yesterday, when Somersoll was shot twice to his feet…..
