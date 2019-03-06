Guyana News

Linden vendor shot

By Staff Writer

A Linden vendor is currently nursing gunshot wounds to his feet after he was attacked yesterday morning by a man with whom his brother had a misunderstanding on Sunday during the Linden Mashramani celebrations.

Injured is Marvin Somersoll, 28, of Lot 67 ‘Z’ Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.

The incident occurred around 9 am yesterday, when Somersoll was shot twice to his feet…..

