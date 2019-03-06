Mabaruma vendor gets self-bail on receiving stolen property charge

A Mabaruma vendor was placed on self-bail yesterday after denying allegations that she knowingly accepted a stolen phone belonging to the man whose store was recently robbed of over $1.8 million worth of cellphones.

Nozli Adams, 45, denied the charge, which alleges that between 21st and 24th of February, at Mabaruma, North West District, she received a Samsung cellphone, valued $60,000, knowing that the phone was stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The phone was the property of Andre Gamell.

Adams was placed on self-bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, with the condition that she reports to the Mabaruma Police Station every Friday. The matter was then adjourned until May 20th, when it is to be called at the Mabaruma Magistrates’ Court.

Gamell is the North West businessman from whose store breaking and entering accused Rene DeFreitas, 21, stole over 29 cellphones valued $1,842,000, among other articles.