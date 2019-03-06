Guyana News

North West man fined $15,000 for cutlass attack on wife

By Staff Writer
John Williams

A father of four was yesterday given two weeks to pay a $15,000 fine after admitting to assaulting his common-law wife.

John Williams admitted that on February 22nd, 2019, at Matthews Ridge, North West District, he unlawfully assaulted Joan Glasgow so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The court heard that Williams and Glasgow had a misunderstanding and he armed himself with a cutlass and dealt her several lashes to her head and shoulders. At the time, Glasgow was holding their nine-month-old baby. After the incident, Williams escaped and the attack was reported to the police.

John, who is a labourer and is usually away from home, told the court that Glasgow abuses alcohol and neglects their children. Williams was fined $15,000, which he was given two weeks to pay. If he fails to do so, he will have to serve three weeks in jail.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Sisters Village man dies after being chopped in head

Opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners walk out again over house-to-house plans

Opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners walk out again over house-to-house plans

Peter Ramsaroop

Ramsaroop accuses cops of political harassment

Comments

Trending