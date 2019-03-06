Opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners walk out again over house-to-house plans

For the second consecutive week Opposition-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) walked out of a meeting as a protest against preparations for House-to-House registration.

Opposition-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj explained to Stabroek News that he and his colleagues left the meeting after being informed that the Chairman James Patterson had approved the advertisement of House-to-House related vacancies. Stabroek News reached out to Patterson but up to press time was unable to make contact.

“The Deputy Chief Election Officer reported that the Chairman gave the instruction for the Ads to be placed and it became clear that there is no intention to hold elections,” Gunraj said…..