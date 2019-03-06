Ramsaroop accuses cops of political harassment

Businessman Peter Ramsaroop was yesterday questioned by the police in relation to events leading up to the departure of former parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud from Guyana, one day after his critical vote against the government on a motion of no-confidence.

Ramsaroop yesterday told Stabroek News that he was contacted and asked to go to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, to answer questions in relation to Persaud and the events of December 21st.

He dubbed the investigation “political” based on the questions he was asked…..