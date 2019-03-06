Guyana News

Revocation of licences among sanctions for breach of new aviation safety measures- GCAA

-public reporting campaign being implemented

By
Egbert Field

As part of new air safety measures, pilots and other aviation operators will now face the possible revocation of their licences if found culpable of deviating from regulations set by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

This was announced yesterday by Director General of the GCAA Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, during a press conference held to discuss the implementation of three new oversight programmes to ensure air safety in wake of the recent accidents involving domestic aircraft.

The programmes are expected to be implemented with immediate effect…..

