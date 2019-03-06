Sophia taxi driver charged over attempted murder of wife

Derrick Solomon, the 60-year-old taxi-driver who is accused of stabbing his common-law wife in an attack at Sophia, was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with attempted murder.

Solomon pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge against Solomon states that on March 2nd, at North Sophia, Georgetown, he wounded Carol Hunter, with intent to commit murder.

According to Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, Solomon and Hunter had an argument, after which Solomon left the house. Upon his return, Solomon allegedly stabbed Hunter about her body.

Mansfield objected to bail as he said Hunter is currently hospitalised and in a serious condition.

Solomon was subsequently remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until March 26th, 2019.