Trio gets three years for armed robbery of bus driver, passengers

Three men were yesterday sentenced to three years in jail for armed robbery in an attack where a minibus driver and four passengers were held at gun-point.

Eon Trotman, Anthony Daymon and Kevin Abrams were found guilty of the December 16th, 2017 attack, which occurred at McDoom.

The police had said that as the vehicle approached McDoom, the suspects requested to be dropped off at Middle Street, Mc Doom. As the bus stopped for them to disembark, one of the suspects whipped out a firearm and relieved the driver of $4,000 in cash and the other victims of two cell phones and their handbags containing valuables and fled…..