`B’ Field Sophia house destroyed by fire

A 41-year-old man and his teenage son were left counting their losses on Tuesday evening, after a fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed their ‘B’ Field, Sophia home.

Reports are that the fire started around 9 pm.

The single-flat concrete structure was occupied by Quincy Benn, a driver and his 17-year-old son.

Nothing was saved from the fully furnished house.

Among the items destroyed were electrical appliances, clothing and important documents.

A police source informed Stabroek News that the fire is suspected to be electrical in origin.

Benn related that he secured the house on Tuesday morning and left for work.

Later the said evening, he received a call from a neighbour informing him of the fire.

By time he arrived at the scene, the house had already been gutted.

Benn and his son are currently seeking shelter at a relative’s residence until they decide on their next move.