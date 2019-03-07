CXC candidates to have e-certificates this year

Students who in 2019 sit the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations will be able to access their certificates electronically in addition to the traditional paper-based certificate.

“From this March, the next batch of students will be receiving Blockcerts that will empower them with individual ownership of their official records in a digital format that is portable and easily shareable” a press statement from CXC explained, noting that after a successful trial period, it will continue to provide students with e-certificates across the region.

“While CXC will still be offering the traditional paper-based certificate, students who have registered unique and valid e-mail addresses, will now have the option to acquire their official certification through Blockcerts or blockchain based credentials as a FREE downloadable E-Certificate in a digital format,” the statement noted…..