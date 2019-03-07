Guyana News

CXC candidates to have e-certificates this year

By Staff Writer

Students who in 2019 sit the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations will be able to access their certificates electronically in addition to the traditional paper-based certificate.

“From this March, the next batch of students will be receiving Blockcerts that will empower them with individual ownership of their official records in a digital format that is portable and easily shareable” a press statement from CXC explained, noting that after a successful trial period, it will continue to provide students with e-certificates across the region.

“While CXC will still be offering the traditional paper-based certificate, students who have registered unique and valid e-mail addresses, will now have the option to acquire their official certification through Blockcerts or blockchain based credentials as a FREE downloadable E-Certificate in a digital format,” the statement noted…..

