Film emphasises video analysis for successful police cases

-tattoos examination led to four-year sentence against armed robber

By Staff Writer

The need for collaboration between the public and the Guyana Police Force has been highlighted in a film titled “Eyes on Crime”, which follows the capture of convict Shawn Archibald, who was sentenced last year for armed robbery.

Funded by the US government, the film documents how crucial video evidence can be for prosecuting cases, and documents the role citizens can play in ensuring a case’s success.

A release from the force noted that the film was produced as part of the “Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana” project, which aims to strengthen the integrity and responsiveness of the local justice system…..

