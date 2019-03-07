Gov’t, GTT sign MoU on liberalisation

The Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the GoG’s planned liberalization of the telecommunications market.

A joint release from the government and GTT said that the MOU, while non-binding, represents a major step toward fully liberalizing Guyana’s telecommunications market. The parties have further agreed to continue talks on all outstanding issues with the objective of reaching a binding agreement.

Minister of Public Telecommunica-tions, Catherine Hughes was quoted in the press release as stating: “After many years of delays, this Government has brought the country one step closer to achieving a fully open telecommunications market. While more work needs to be done, the Government is committed to continuing discussions and completing the process of liberalization for the citizens of Guyana.”….