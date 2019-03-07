Guyana News

Gov’t, GTT sign MoU on liberalisation

By Staff Writer
Cathy Hughes

The Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the GoG’s planned liberalization of the telecommunications market.

A joint release from the government and GTT said that the MOU, while non-binding, represents a major step toward fully liberalizing Guyana’s telecommunications market. The parties have further agreed to continue talks on all outstanding issues with the objective of reaching a binding agreement.

Minister of Public Telecommunica-tions, Catherine Hughes was quoted in the press release as stating: “After many years of delays, this Government has brought the country one step closer to achieving a fully open telecommunications market. While more work needs to be done, the Government is committed to continuing discussions and completing the process of liberalization for the citizens of Guyana.”….

