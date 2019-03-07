Guyana News

GTUC proposes 19 conditions for gov’t, opposition to meet before elections

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), submitting a list of conditionalities to be satisfied before elections can be held, has called for article 106 of the constitution to be amended, to require 60% of the National Assembly to vote in agreement before a no confidence vote is deemed successful.

“No nation should be subjected to confidence that is passed by a simple majority. The risk of this happening again is real,” said the GTUC, which, proclaiming to be speaking “on behalf of the workers of Guyana (past, present and potential)” in a statement, made a call for 19 conditionalities to be satisfied before a decision is made by President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on the way forward regarding general elections and the functioning of parliament.

The GTUC mainly called for changes in policy and legislation, and among the conditionalities, are calls for unemployment benefits, women and youth representation in the National Assembly, regional representatives in parliament and a national and regional healthcare policy…..

