“I challenge anyone who questions my patriotism…”

Presidential candidate for the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, says his commitment to relinquishing his Canadian citizenship is firm, even though the process may be a lengthy one.

Shuman, who previously served as Toshao of Pakuri Village, located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, as well as Vice-chairman of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), had declared his intention to give up his Canadian citizenship to contest for the presidency.

When asked for an update on the process yesterday, at the party’s first press conference, Shuman said the process is currently being handled by a law firm in Toronto, Canada…..