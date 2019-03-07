Guyana News

“I challenge anyone who questions my patriotism…”

—Shuman holds firm to decision to relinquish Canadian citizenship

By Staff Writer

 Presidential candidate for the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, says his commitment to relinquishing his Canadian citizenship is firm, even though the process may be a lengthy one.

Shuman, who previously served as Toshao of Pakuri Village, located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, as well as Vice-chairman of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), had declared his intention to give up his Canadian citizenship to contest for the presidency.

When asked for an update on the process yesterday, at the party’s first press conference, Shuman said the process is currently being handled by a law firm in Toronto, Canada…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Trio released after being held following Kay’s fatal shooting

Film emphasises video analysis for successful police cases

Film emphasises video analysis for successful police cases

Timehri roundabout nearing completion

Comments

Trending